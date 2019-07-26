Alliant Energy (LNT) Analysts See $0.46 EPS; Capital Senior Living (CSU) Has 1.16 Sentiment

Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.47, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 36 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 31 sold and trimmed stock positions in Capital Senior Living Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 22.56 million shares, down from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Capital Senior Living Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 23 Increased: 23 New Position: 13.

Analysts expect Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report $0.46 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.98% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. LNT’s profit would be $109.20M giving it 26.84 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Alliant Energy Corporation’s analysts see -13.21% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 797,895 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 06/03/2018 – Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant’s B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 01/05/2018 – Announcing Alliant Underwriting Solutions, Alliant Embarks on New Era of Underwriting Strength; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 23/05/2018 – Sports and Entertainment Insurance Specialist Joe Charles Joins Alliant; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alliant Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNT); 30/05/2018 – David Harper Joins Alliant Healthcare Group; 07/05/2018 – Leading Captive Insurance Specialist John Zukus Joins Alliant; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alliant Energy (LNT) Up 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kohlâ€™s Corporation (KSS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AIG, Aqua America, CenterPoint, Ferrari, GameStop, Medtronic, Roku, Salesforce, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alliant Energy Corporation Prices Public Offering of 7,268,673 Shares of Common Stock – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold Alliant Energy Corporation shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Management Corp accumulated 8,531 shares. Lynch Assoc In owns 0.25% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 16,195 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) or 153,402 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 1.35 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 109,925 shares. Opus Investment Mgmt has invested 1% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership stated it has 6,512 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Annex Advisory Service Limited Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,086 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd has 200,945 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 17,440 were accumulated by Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al. Jane Street Ltd owns 6,081 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 26,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.02% or 13,595 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Co Inc accumulated 56,395 shares.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding firm that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale clients in the Midwest region of the United States. The company has market cap of $11.73 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric, Gas, and Other. It has a 22.47 P/E ratio. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company , primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail clients in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale clients in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Analysts await Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.35 EPS, down 105.88% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by Capital Senior Living Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.

Capital Senior Living Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $160.58 million. The firm provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and home care services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s independent living services include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, dietary and similar programs, and ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $7.47 million activity.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 3.64% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation for 4.52 million shares. Coliseum Capital Management Llc owns 1.95 million shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Steinberg Asset Management Llc has 1.87% invested in the company for 519,071 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 1.53% in the stock. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 586,007 shares.