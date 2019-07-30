Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

We are contrasting Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) and Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy Corporation 47 3.27 N/A 2.17 21.77 Enel Chile S.A. 5 0.00 N/A 0.49 9.00

Demonstrates Alliant Energy Corporation and Enel Chile S.A. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Enel Chile S.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Alliant Energy Corporation. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Alliant Energy Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Enel Chile S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alliant Energy Corporation and Enel Chile S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 3.4% Enel Chile S.A. 0.00% 13.5% 6.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alliant Energy Corporation is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Enel Chile S.A. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Enel Chile S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alliant Energy Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alliant Energy Corporation and Enel Chile S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 3.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Alliant Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliant Energy Corporation 2.49% 1.24% 5.37% 6.05% 14.25% 11.98% Enel Chile S.A. -4.73% -14.81% -14.81% -2.42% -23.62% -10.51%

For the past year Alliant Energy Corporation has 11.98% stronger performance while Enel Chile S.A. has -10.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Alliant Energy Corporation beats Enel Chile S.A.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy, through its subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2016, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 220,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 470,000 retail customers and natural gas to 190,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in food and industrial manufacturing, chemical, and paper industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a non-regulated 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and owns the non-regulated 99 MW Franklin County wind farm located in Franklin County, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.