Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) and WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Comparing side by side

Both Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) and WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) compete on a level playing field in the Electric Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy Corporation 46 3.29 N/A 2.17 21.77 WEC Energy Group Inc. 77 3.46 N/A 3.44 23.16

In table 1 we can see Alliant Energy Corporation and WEC Energy Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WEC Energy Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Alliant Energy Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Alliant Energy Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alliant Energy Corporation and WEC Energy Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 3.4% WEC Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 3.3%

Risk and Volatility

Alliant Energy Corporation’s 0.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 67.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. WEC Energy Group Inc. has a 0.16 beta and it is 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alliant Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor WEC Energy Group Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. WEC Energy Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alliant Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Alliant Energy Corporation and WEC Energy Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliant Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 WEC Energy Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively the average target price of WEC Energy Group Inc. is $80.25, which is potential -5.91% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alliant Energy Corporation and WEC Energy Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 77.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Alliant Energy Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of WEC Energy Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliant Energy Corporation 2.49% 1.24% 5.37% 6.05% 14.25% 11.98% WEC Energy Group Inc. 2.89% 2.52% 7.36% 13.77% 28.83% 14.99%

For the past year Alliant Energy Corporation has weaker performance than WEC Energy Group Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors WEC Energy Group Inc. beats Alliant Energy Corporation.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy, through its subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2016, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 220,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 470,000 retail customers and natural gas to 190,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in food and industrial manufacturing, chemical, and paper industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a non-regulated 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and owns the non-regulated 99 MW Franklin County wind farm located in Franklin County, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass. The company provides electric utility services to customers in the paper, food products, foundry, mining, printing, and retail industries, as well as to governmental and health services. It also provides retail natural gas distribution services in the state of Wisconsin, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company serves approximately 1.6 million electric customers and 2.8 million natural gas customers. In addition, it invests in and develops real estate properties, including business parks and other commercial real estate projects primarily in southeastern Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.