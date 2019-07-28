Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy Corporation 47 3.28 N/A 2.17 21.77 Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 3.4% Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alliant Energy Corporation and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 0% respectively. About 0.1% of Alliant Energy Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliant Energy Corporation 2.49% 1.24% 5.37% 6.05% 14.25% 11.98% Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 -0.36% -1.49% -3.35% 3.5% 3.3% 3.97%

Summary

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy, through its subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2016, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 220,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 470,000 retail customers and natural gas to 190,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in food and industrial manufacturing, chemical, and paper industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a non-regulated 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and owns the non-regulated 99 MW Franklin County wind farm located in Franklin County, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.