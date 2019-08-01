Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) is a company in the Electric Utilities industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of Alliant Energy Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Alliant Energy Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Alliant Energy Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy Corporation 0.00% 11.40% 3.40% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Alliant Energy Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy Corporation N/A 47 22.80 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Alliant Energy Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Alliant Energy Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Alliant Energy Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliant Energy Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.50 2.16 2.00 2.36

Alliant Energy Corporation presently has an average target price of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.07%. The peers have a potential upside of 34.65%. Given Alliant Energy Corporation’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alliant Energy Corporation is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alliant Energy Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliant Energy Corporation 0.06% 1.12% 5.9% 14.33% 17.09% 17.25% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Alliant Energy Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Alliant Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Alliant Energy Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Alliant Energy Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alliant Energy Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.27 shows that Alliant Energy Corporation is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Alliant Energy Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.40 which is 60.18% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Alliant Energy Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Alliant Energy Corporation’s peers beat Alliant Energy Corporation.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy, through its subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2016, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 220,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 470,000 retail customers and natural gas to 190,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in food and industrial manufacturing, chemical, and paper industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a non-regulated 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and owns the non-regulated 99 MW Franklin County wind farm located in Franklin County, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.