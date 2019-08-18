Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) and El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) Contrasting side by side

As Electric Utilities companies, Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) and El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy Corporation 48 3.43 N/A 2.17 22.80 El Paso Electric Company 61 3.12 N/A 2.38 27.81

Table 1 demonstrates Alliant Energy Corporation and El Paso Electric Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. El Paso Electric Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Alliant Energy Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Alliant Energy Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than El Paso Electric Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) and El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 3.4% El Paso Electric Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.27 shows that Alliant Energy Corporation is 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, El Paso Electric Company has beta of 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alliant Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, El Paso Electric Company which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Alliant Energy Corporation and El Paso Electric Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliant Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 El Paso Electric Company 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, El Paso Electric Company’s average price target is $56.5, while its potential downside is -14.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alliant Energy Corporation and El Paso Electric Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 96.3%. 0.1% are Alliant Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of El Paso Electric Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliant Energy Corporation 0.06% 1.12% 5.9% 14.33% 17.09% 17.25% El Paso Electric Company 0.21% 1.49% 10.21% 29.31% 7.65% 32.18%

For the past year Alliant Energy Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than El Paso Electric Company.

Summary

El Paso Electric Company beats Alliant Energy Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy, through its subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2016, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 220,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 470,000 retail customers and natural gas to 190,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in food and industrial manufacturing, chemical, and paper industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a non-regulated 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and owns the non-regulated 99 MW Franklin County wind farm located in Franklin County, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.