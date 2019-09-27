Alliant Com (LNT) Shareholder Churchill Management Has Decreased Its Position by $634,256; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holder Systematic Financial Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $3.74 Million as Shares Declined

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) by 71.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 30,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 12,138 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, down from 43,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $107.03. About 1.60 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Alliant Corp Com (LNT) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 12,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 254,473 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.49 million, down from 267,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Alliant Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 511,219 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 17/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to add more wind energy in Iowa; 24/05/2018 – Rate freeze a win for Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT- EXPECTS WIND TO BE ABOUT ONE-THIRD OF ITS IOWA TOTAL CAPACITY BY END OF 2020; 04/04/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS DUMORTIER RISK MGMT; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT FILES PLANS W/ WISCONSIN PSC TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – Life Sciences Specialist Matt Corcoran Joins Alliant; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q Rev $916.3M; 30/05/2018 – David Harper Joins Alliant Healthcare Group; 06/04/2018 – InsInsider [Reg]: Alliant close to Crystal & Co acquisition; 22/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Chooses D-VAR VVO™ for Distribution Grid Voltage Optimization Project

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.77M for 6.12 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 1.35M shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Inc has invested 0.67% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 44,549 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 29 shares. Amer Century Companies Incorporated stated it has 1.79 million shares. Md Sass accumulated 11,500 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Srb Corporation reported 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Glenmede Trust Na reported 924 shares stake. 4,765 were accumulated by Hightower Advsr Ltd. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 24,518 shares or 0.06% of the stock. J Goldman & Limited Partnership holds 93,136 shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 26,380 shares. Asset One Limited owns 125,852 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.21% or 1.16M shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 8,539 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logmein Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 27,337 shares to 128,129 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmark Group Inc. Class A by 106,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Equity Investment Lif (NYSE:AEL).

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $50,009 activity.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,866 shares to 212,956 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLP) by 56,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY).