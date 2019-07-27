Alliancebernstein LP Upped Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding by $2.45 Million; Stock Declined; Holder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Boosted Equinix (EQIX) Stake

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 37,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.94M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.44M, up from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 5.43M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,596 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 10,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $488.81. About 518,952 shares traded or 42.91% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 31,784 shares to 321,643 shares, valued at $54.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 12,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,258 shares, and cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City accumulated 26,547 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0.17% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Haverford Trust invested in 0.02% or 13,951 shares. Moreover, Azimuth Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.18% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has invested 0.37% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bkd Wealth Limited Co reported 4,047 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 38,328 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 11,880 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Commonwealth Pa accumulated 9,308 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 600 shares. Moreover, Tompkins Fin has 0.61% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd stated it has 0.35% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.15% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.81M shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was made by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 10.61 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. 3,159 are owned by Aristotle Boston Ltd Com. Mackenzie Fincl has 1,358 shares. Fil owns 114,091 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 8,667 shares. Country Tru National Bank holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 59,323 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% or 1,349 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.63% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 628,200 shares. Amp Capital owns 0.47% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 185,620 shares. Lateef Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 68,737 shares. Agf Invs America invested 1.76% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Private Wealth Prtn Limited stated it has 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Capital International Sarl holds 0.41% or 7,255 shares. Smithfield reported 371 shares stake.