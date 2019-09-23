Alliancebernstein LP Trimmed Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding as Valuation Declined; 3M Co (MMM) Stake Boosted by Cibc World Markets Inc

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 483,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 799,746 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.36 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 6.05M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 328.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 98,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 128,506 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.28 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.71 million shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 107,046 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $202.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDE) by 30,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,031 shares, and cut its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn invested in 49,209 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,382 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.41% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.55% or 180,362 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel accumulated 16,660 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 2,940 shares. Csat Advisory L P, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,059 shares. Financial Bank Of Stockton holds 0.72% or 8,203 shares in its portfolio. Elm Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.43% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Blume Capital Management reported 1,092 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc holds 15,826 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 53 shares. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 3.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52M for 15.04 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 915,973 shares. 9,783 are owned by Cypress Cap. Moreover, Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 5,385 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 523,964 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). South Texas Money Mgmt owns 1.04 million shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. 22,350 are owned by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability. Hartford Fincl has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0.05% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 16.16M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cambiar Ltd Liability has 196,882 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 328,380 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.03% or 5.09 million shares.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $160.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 54,276 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $51.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 27,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Tuesday, July 30. $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares were bought by BEST RHYS J.