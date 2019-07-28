Alliancebernstein LP Stake in Novartis A G (NVS) Has Increased as Share Value Rose; As Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (TLK) Market Value Declined, Augustine Asset Management Has Increased Holding

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 23,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 113,680 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93M, up from 89,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.19. About 1.67M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO INVEST IN GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FOR OTC, ORAL HEALTH BRANDS, SUCH AS SENSODYNE AND ENO; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS TO LOOK FOR MORE M&A BOLT-ON OPPORTUNITIES; 11/05/2018 – Novartis announces FDA approval of Gilenya(R) as the first disease-modifying therapy for pediatric relapsing multiple sclerosis; 23/03/2018 – Novartis’s Gilenya Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS IT’S STILL EVALUATING SANDOZ ORAL SOLIDS BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 10/05/2018 – For all I know, $NVS Joe Jimenez really was responsible for the Cohen mess — but doesn’t it strike anyone else as just oh so convenient that insiders are sticking a knife in his back to PVAAC: Protect Vas At All Costs?; 09/04/2018 – Novartis to Acquire AveXis for $218 a Share in Cash; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (TLK) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 19,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,969 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 47,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 195,096 shares traded. Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:TLK) has risen 2.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.39% the S&P500.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,952 shares to 32,499 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (Intc) (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,611 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bank (Ibn) (NYSE:IBN).

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 318,573 shares to 6.70 million shares, valued at $937.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 306,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 644,284 shares, and cut its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).