Alliancebernstein LP Stake in Chemed New (CHE) Has Trimmed by $1.15 Million as Shares Rose; California State Teachers Retirement System Increased Holding in Sjw Group (SJW) by $572,668 as Share Value Rose

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (CHE) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,060 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.90M, down from 37,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Chemed Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $370.02. About 62,567 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 1.43% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 9,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,379 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 26,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 67,070 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 3.17% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 30/04/2018 – SJW Group, Connecticut Water Deal on Track to Close in 4th Quarter; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – COMBINATION ACCRETION TO EACH CO’S STANDALONE EPS INCREASES TO MID- TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT OVER NEXT COUPLE OF YRS; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group: Cal Water’s Non-Binding Indication of Interest Doesn’t Constitute Superior Proposal; 02/05/2018 – SJW Group: Merger of Equals Is Superior Transaction With Clear Path to Close During 4Q 2018; 02/05/2018 – SJW REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO MERGER OF EQUALS WITH CT. WATER; 22/05/2018 – CTWS SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces the Investigation of Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS) Over the Proposed Merger of the Company to SJW Group; 19/04/2018 – SJW Group Remains Committed to Merger of Equals with Connecticut Water and its Potential to Create Significant Long-Term Value for Shareholders

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 8,900 shares to 374,195 shares, valued at $15.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 8,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,198 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.

More notable recent SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SJW Group Announces 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SJW Group Issues Statement About Continuing Review Process with Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority – Business Wire” published on December 05, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “SJW Group Sets Date for Release of First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SJW Group Stockholders Representing More Than 31% of Shares Outstanding Express Support For SJW Group’s Revised Transaction with Connecticut Water – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SJW Group Announces 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc by 69,917 shares to 167,987 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zscaler Inc by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).