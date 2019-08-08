Alliancebernstein LP Raised Its Stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) by $9.85 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Utah Retirement Systems Boosted Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $428,030

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 9,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 722,785 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.87M, up from 713,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.00M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 16.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 447,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 3.09 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.38 million, up from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 104,294 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 09/03/2018 Kulicke & Soffa Introduces New Offerings at SEMICON China 2018; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q EPS 51C, ADJ. EPS 54C, EST. 41C; 22/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Further Extends LED Capabilities; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Intends to File Restated Financial Statements for Year ended Sept. 30, 2017 and Quarter Ended Dec. 30; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q EPS 51c; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: One or More Material Weaknesses in Internal Control Existed as of the End of Each of the Affected Periods; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 3Q REV. $255M-$270M; 01/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Reschedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Call

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,706 shares to 640,447 shares, valued at $175.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 18,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,763 shares, and cut its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KLIC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 56.55 million shares or 0.42% more from 56.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 268 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 95,571 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 528,252 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 45,028 shares. Northern has 0% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Congress Asset Management Ma invested in 0.05% or 172,572 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc owns 4.28 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) or 122,400 shares. 103,346 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 14,351 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Com Na has 0% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Bailard reported 17,200 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.01% or 55,030 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Financial Services reported 0.04% stake. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.86% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Security Trust Co has invested 0.82% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bancshares Of America De invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Amer Intl Grp Inc Incorporated owns 9.27M shares. American Assets Investment Llc reported 1.02% stake. Ent Fincl Serv has invested 0.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv reported 56,676 shares stake. 454,707 are held by Boston Private Wealth Limited. Plancorp Ltd Liability accumulated 9,617 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.35% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Gp One Trading Lp has 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Perigon Wealth Management Limited owns 15,447 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,848 shares.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 25,158 shares to 780,305 shares, valued at $37.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,490 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

