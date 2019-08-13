Alliancebernstein LP Raised Its Position in Tucows (TCX) by $315,900 as Share Value Declined; Haverford Financial Services Has Lowered Position in Mastercard (MA) by $371,300 as Market Value Rose

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 1,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 69,916 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46 million, down from 71,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $271.69. About 1.82 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 55.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The hedge fund held 10,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $885,000, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.28M market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 25,269 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 10,650 shares to 47,478 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forescout Technologies Inc by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,200 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold TCX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 0.64% less from 6.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) or 15,254 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,998 shares. 162 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Tower Capital Limited Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 346 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 0% or 5,925 shares in its portfolio. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv invested 13.1% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). 105 are owned by Toronto Dominion Savings Bank. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 6,749 shares in its portfolio. 115 are held by Dorsey Wright And Assocs. Charles Schwab Inv, a California-based fund reported 19,336 shares. Citigroup accumulated 2,628 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 11,583 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 27,685 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tucows Announces Timing for Q2 2019 Financial Results News Release and Management Commentary: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 5:05 PM ET – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tucows -6.6% amid new short report – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) were released by: Prweb.com and their article: “Ting Internet Partners with Computers4Kids for the Back to School Bash – PR Web” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tucows top, bottom lines decline and miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crossvault Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mawer has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sandy Spring Financial Bank owns 49,058 shares. Howard Hughes Med Institute holds 20,000 shares. Moreover, Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,269 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs invested 0.42% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Stephens Mngmt Gru Lc owns 430 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marshall And Sullivan Incorporated Wa invested 3.5% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Money Mgmt Llc has 2.35% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 17,924 shares. 33,040 were reported by Carderock Mngmt Incorporated. Adi Cap Lc reported 3.38% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.73% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Clearbridge Invests Ltd stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited holds 0.01% or 1,130 shares. Moore Cap Management Lp owns 0.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 50,000 shares.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13,120 shares to 32,664 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 17,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 insider sales for $39.05 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.