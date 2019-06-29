Alliancebernstein LP Position in Criteo S A (CRTO) Has Upped by $25.95 Million as Shares Declined; Changyou.Com LTD (CYOU) Shareholder New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosted Stake

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Changyou.Com Ltd (CYOU) by 48.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 63,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,179 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 130,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Changyou.Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 193,982 shares traded. Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) has risen 2.76% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CYOU News: 25/04/2018 – Changyou.com 1Q Rev $137.2M; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O -QTRLY FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.25; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD-QTRLY ONLINE GAME REVENUE WAS US$105 MLN, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 24% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND A DECREASE OF 4% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.30; 05/04/2018 Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 05/04/2018 – Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of $9.40 Per ADS; 05/04/2018 – Sohu.com’s Majority-Owned Subsidiary Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 64.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.32M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.53M, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 551,934 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp Class B (NYSE:CBS) by 66,376 shares to 645,357 shares, valued at $30.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheesecake Factory (The) (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 7,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,086 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan invested 0.17% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Co Of Vermont owns 8,107 shares. Axa stated it has 51,102 shares. Bogle Invest Mgmt Lp De has invested 0.26% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). D E Shaw Communications invested in 0% or 86,976 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 2.36 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Majedie Asset Management holds 0.08% or 55,495 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg has 0.22% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 6,617 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,823 shares. 668 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. First Republic Inv Management, a California-based fund reported 17,075 shares.