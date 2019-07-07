Alliancebernstein LP Maintains Stake in Tyson Foods (TSN); Ares Cap (ARCC) Shareholder Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Lifted Stake by $895,713 as Valuation Rose

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 77,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 758,227 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.64M, up from 680,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $82.63. About 1.76M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 28/03/2018 – Express UK: Anthony Joshua: Coach claims Tyson Fury is HARDER fight than Deontay Wilder; 19/04/2018 – Yext Announces Neil deGrasse Tyson to Keynote ONWARD18; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Now Sees Eliminating About 550 Positions Across Several Areas and Job Levels as Part of Financial Fitness Program – Filing; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B; 16/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury promises ‘more PAIN’ on return as trainer reveals explosive regime; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Nearing Net-Debt-to-Ebitda Target of 2X in FY18; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – WILL RESUME SHARE REPURCHASES ONCE LEVERAGE NEARS NET DEBT TO EBITDA TARGET OF 2X, ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR DURING FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for Free, Without Commercials, on All Digital Platforms; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 256.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 52,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,199 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 20,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 1.01 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 12,725 shares. Financial Counselors reported 10,226 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natl Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 16,988 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 73,333 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 219,745 were reported by Palisade Cap Ltd Nj. Bard Inc holds 22,265 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 226,132 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 300 shares. Moreover, Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Co Delaware has 0.76% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moreover, M&R Capital Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 9,110 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Legal General Gp Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.13M shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 12,340 shares. Moreover, Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 0.06% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Gains 1.9% on Q1 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Top BDC Pick Yields 9.2%, Dividend Hike And ‘Special Dividends’ From Ares Capital – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Increases For The High-Yield BDC Sector, Part 2: Ares Capital – Seeking Alpha” on February 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Up 2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital Corporation Announces December 31, 2018 Financial Results, Declares an Increased First Quarter 2019 Dividend of $0.40 Per Share and Additional Dividends Totaling $0.08 Per Share for 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $101,711 activity. The insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “US Probing Claims of Poultry-Price Fixing at Tyson Foods (TSN), Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analyzing Tyson Foods’ Acquisition Spree – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tyson Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyson Foods Completes Acquisition of Keystone Foods NYSE:TSN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 30, 2018.