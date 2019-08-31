Alliancebernstein LP Lowered Its Masco (MAS) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Yamana Gold (AUY) Stock Value Rose, Holder Scotia Capital Cut Stake

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 10,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 547,799 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.53M, down from 557,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 1.44M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 77.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 241,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 68,759 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179,000, down from 310,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. It closed at $3.61 lastly. It is down 4.84% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD INC – 2018 TO 2020 PRODUCTION EXPECTATIONS FOR CERRO MORO ARE UNCHANGED FROM GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $197.39 million for 14.55 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,005 were accumulated by Dynamic. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 918 shares. Raymond James Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks stated it has 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 99 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc owns 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 327,599 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 0.36% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 2.01M shares. Axa holds 0.06% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 409,600 shares. Eastern Bancshares, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,203 shares. Gyroscope Mgmt Grp Inc Lc invested in 18,817 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Moreover, Cognios Capital Ltd Company has 0.36% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Mason Street Advsr Llc invested in 42,013 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 850 are held by Guardian Life Com Of America. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.33% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 711,389 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 5,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).