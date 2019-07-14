Alliancebernstein LP Lowered Its Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Position by $666,240 as Valuation Rose; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Valueworks Lowered Its Position as Share Value Rose

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 16,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 79,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 3.81M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 6.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 20,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 304,791 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 325,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 424,916 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B; 21/04/2018 – Bolivia to invest in billion-dollar lithium deal with ACI Systems; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC – “SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED WITH LACK OF PERFORMANCE BY ACI UNDER TERMS OF FACILITY AGREEMENT IT ENTERED INTO WITH BMR ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2016”; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 05/05/2018 – Drug&DeviceLaw: Shameless Plug: ACI’s and HP’s Legal, Regulatory, and Business Conference on 3D Printing + Discount Code for; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK; 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71 million for 31.36 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Acg Wealth stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Perella Weinberg Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 748,177 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Carlson Limited Partnership holds 0.28% or 556,900 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett And Lc holds 666 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Tn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 324,541 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 0.08% or 12,230 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Nj owns 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 15,000 shares. Fil Ltd holds 11 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants reported 0.09% stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 162,267 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Augustine Asset reported 11,915 shares. Ww Investors has 0.07% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cambridge Invest Rech owns 40,911 shares.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.19 EPS, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 105,012 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Bbva Compass Bancorporation owns 11,727 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 743 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 7,726 shares. 1,429 are held by First Hawaiian Comml Bank. The Wisconsin-based Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Sheffield Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 7.58% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 100,800 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Aperio Gp Ltd Co stated it has 35,221 shares. Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). King Luther holds 817,308 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Inc reported 0.01% stake. State Street Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Voloridge Invest Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 31,997 shares.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 2.50 million shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $52.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unity Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 33,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).