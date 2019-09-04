Alliancebernstein LP Lifted Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holding by $5.93 Million as Share Value Declined; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Cut Stake in Wd (WDFC) as Stock Rose

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 43,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The hedge fund held 825,662 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.43M, up from 782,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.2. About 380,257 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29M, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $184.38. About 96,899 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.30M for 36.58 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altair Engr Inc by 143,884 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $50.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 203,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.43M shares, and cut its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc.

