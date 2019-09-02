Alliancebernstein LP Lifted Five9 (FIVN) Position by $54.73 Million; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Rose, Focused Wealth Management Raised Its Stake

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 1338.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.75M, up from 78,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $63.21. About 266,697 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 47.36 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric: $1.5B 1Q Reserve for Probe Based on Talks, Other Bank Settlements; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL – DEAL FOR $1.05 BLN IN CASH; 12/03/2018 – GE: BOARD WEIGHED CEO/CHAIR SPLIT, OPTED TO KEEP ROLES COMBINED; 20/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 23 Points as GE Jump Not Enough — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO; 26/03/2018 – Retail Al Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-General Electric plans to double sourcing from India – Financial Express; 25/04/2018 – GE OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – as first reported by me $GE; 21/03/2018 – GE Additive Donates 3D Metal Printer to the University of Cincinnati

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. The insider Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was made by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of stock or 105,600 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. On Thursday, August 15 the insider Strazik Scott bought $279,036.