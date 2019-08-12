Alliancebernstein LP Increases Stake in Burlington Stores (BURL); Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Declined While Stack Financial Management Decreased Its Stake by $850,279

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 220,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.88M, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 152,078 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 3.68M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Wilshire Securities Management invested in 9,602 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 3.11M shares. Penobscot Invest Management Inc accumulated 144,025 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 1.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hallmark Mgmt invested 2.76% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capwealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.58% stake. Delphi Ma holds 30,800 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Company reported 8,548 shares. Agf Invs reported 415,399 shares stake. Jane Street Grp Limited Company reported 1.63 million shares stake. Page Arthur B invested in 8,910 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.35 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Asure Software (ASUR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, expected to be August 14 – Live Trading News” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15,208 shares to 321,684 shares, valued at $31.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arris International Plc by 215,035 shares to 442,011 shares, valued at $13.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 36,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,650 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.