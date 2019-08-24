Alliancebernstein LP Increases Holding in Western Digital (WDC); As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Tnb Financial Lowered Holding

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 38.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 186,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 663,633 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.89 million, up from 477,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 3.71 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC)

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 5,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 131,894 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, down from 137,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,185 were reported by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel. Somerville Kurt F has invested 3.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 10.86 million are held by Franklin Resource. Moreover, Thomas Story Son Limited Company has 4.7% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rowland And Counsel Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Exchange Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Signature Est & Investment Lc owns 1,155 shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Maryland-based Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated owns 41,998 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Co reported 1,200 shares. Barry Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 2,822 shares. Dumont And Blake Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.7% or 15,910 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Int Ltd holds 7,075 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Homrich And Berg reported 115,112 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr B by 14,747 shares to 167,990 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 14,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 17,129 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $55.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 623,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Voya Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 172,274 shares. Hl Fincl Limited Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 7,187 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com reported 0.08% stake. Regions, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,226 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 474,240 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd holds 1.01M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd stated it has 208,988 shares. 5,147 are owned by Intrust Bancorp Na. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 5.48 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Adage Partners Grp Lc holds 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 275,337 shares. The Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). New York-based Maplelane Ltd Com has invested 0.3% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Bluestein R H & Commerce accumulated 12,500 shares. Intrepid Cap accumulated 0.15% or 6,612 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 677,325 shares.

