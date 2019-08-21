Alliancebernstein LP Increases Holding in Newmont Mng (NEM); Walmart (WMT) Holder Capital World Investors Boosted Its Position by $9.70 Million as Market Value Rose

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 13.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 140,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.23 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 2.90M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 4.10 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399.88 million, up from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $112. About 4.99M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/05/2018 – Walmart: The Digital Business Might Be Back on Track — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL TERMS COULD STILL CHANGE AND A DEAL ISN’T CERTAIN – BLOOMBERG CITING; 29/03/2018 – Walmart urges China suppliers to cut CO2 by 50 mln T/yr; 17/04/2018 – Walmart gives its website a makeover in latest e-commerce push; 18/05/2018 – Recode: Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a `members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms; 11/04/2018 – WALMART TO START SELLING SOYLENT MEAL REPLACEMENT PRODUCTS; 13/05/2018 – US opens Jerusalem embassy, Walmart results, Venezuela votes; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART OFFERS MORE THAN JUST AN ECOMMERCE OPPORTUNITY IN INDIA WITH ITS LOGISTICS, PAYMENTS AND APPAREL BUSINESSES; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart is finally getting serious about grocery delivery

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 12,446 shares to 268,258 shares, valued at $18.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.09M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73M shares, and cut its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4,000 shares to 3.25 million shares, valued at $1.47 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 560,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.36M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).