Alliancebernstein LP Increased Fluor New (FLR) Stake By $4.72 Million; Connors Investor Services Raised By $340,900 Its Chubb (CB) Stake

Alliancebernstein Lp increased Fluor Corp New (FLR) stake by 56.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alliancebernstein Lp acquired 131,021 shares as Fluor Corp New (FLR)’s stock declined 16.96%. The Alliancebernstein Lp holds 363,303 shares with $13.37M value, up from 232,282 last quarter. Fluor Corp New now has $2.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.55% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.19. About 2.36 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics

Connors Investor Services Inc increased Chubb (CB) stake by 3.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Connors Investor Services Inc acquired 2,435 shares as Chubb (CB)’s stock rose 5.97%. The Connors Investor Services Inc holds 79,297 shares with $11.11M value, up from 76,862 last quarter. Chubb now has $69.63B valuation. The stock decreased 3.81% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $152.78. About 1.58M shares traded or 3.90% up from the average. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has risen 9.29% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 08/05/2018 – CHUBB NAMES MIKE WILLIAMS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY PRACTICE LEADER FOR ITS NORTH AMERICAN MID-MARKET SEGMENT; 15/05/2018 – Chubb Adds Dental Malpractice Insurance, Underwritten by The Doctors Company, to Its Small Commercial Marketplace® Platform; 29/03/2018 – CHUBB ARABIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE – BOARD PROPOSES NOT TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR YEAR 2017; 23/03/2018 – Weinstein lawyers seek to move Chubb liability case; 30/03/2018 – Westchester Names Jason Neu Senior Vice President, Professional Risk; 17/05/2018 – Insurer Chubb Raises Annual Dividend By 3% To $2.92 A Share — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Chubb Signs Agreement with CyberCube For Use of its Analytic Software; 30/05/2018 – Chubb’s Cyber Policy Will Cover Ransomware, Breaches of Privacy; 13/03/2018 – Grab and Chubb Sign Partnership to Provide In-App Insurance Products Throughout Southeast Asia; 03/04/2018 – Chubb Announces Preliminary 1Q 2018 Net Catastrophe Loss Estimates, Including California Mudslides, of $380 M Pre-Tax, or $305 M After Tax

Among 8 analysts covering Chubb (NYSE:CB), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chubb has $16700 highest and $13500 lowest target. $157.38’s average target is 3.01% above currents $152.78 stock price. Chubb had 16 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. Atlantic Securities downgraded Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) rating on Thursday, June 20. Atlantic Securities has “Underweight” rating and $13500 target. The stock of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) earned “Neutral” rating by Compass Point on Wednesday, May 29. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $15300 target in Friday, July 19 report. On Wednesday, May 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JMP Securities. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Wells Fargo. Raymond James maintained Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) on Friday, July 5 with “Outperform” rating. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $15400 target in Thursday, May 23 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.04, from 0.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold CB shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 264,476 shares or 3.26% more from 256,126 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Fruth Mngmt stated it has 7,002 shares. Cibc reported 0.08% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Penobscot Investment Management Company invested 0.52% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Incorporated Adv accumulated 10,947 shares or 0.37% of the stock. American & Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) for 300 shares. Benedict Advsr Inc owns 18,003 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 336 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connors Investor Serv owns 79,297 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Cleararc Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 11,139 shares. 3,900 were reported by Baldwin Mngmt Ltd. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv owns 43,899 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chubb’s (NYSE:CB) Shareholders Feel About The 45% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chubb Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chubb (CB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chubb Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity. $501,786 worth of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) shares were bought by HERNANDEZ CARLOS M.

Among 6 analysts covering Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fluor Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 9. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, May 7 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Canaccord Genuity.