Alliancebernstein LP Holds Stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS); As Kennametal (KMT) Stock Declined, Symphony Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (KMT) by 66.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 11,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,885 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216,000, down from 17,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kennametal Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 473,701 shares traded. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 11.99% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KENNAMETAL AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FR; 13/03/2018 – KENNAMETAL OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 72C; 02/05/2018 – Kennametal Narrows FY View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.65; 16/03/2018 – Kennametal May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Kennametal 3Q EPS 61c; 02/05/2018 – Kennametal 3Q Net $50.9M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kennametal May Face Pressure, Industry Production Down; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 6,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 178,744 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, up from 172,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 330,574 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK `CONFIDENT’ IN PROTECTING CLIENTS FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WASN’T EXPECTING B-20 IMPACT TO BE THAT SIGNIFICANT; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BNS.TO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT FINANCIALLY MATERIAL TO SCOTIABANK; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE; 17/05/2018 – UK DMO SAYS SCOTIABANK QUITS AS PRIMARY DEALER FOR UK GOVERNMENT DEBT; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH RISK PROFILE AT BANK; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 08/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA RAISES FIXED MORTGAGE RATES EFFECTIVE TODAY

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc Com (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 11,772 shares to 17,544 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

Analysts await Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.87 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KMT’s profit will be $71.68 million for 10.02 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Kennametal Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.99% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $70,899 activity.

