Alliancebernstein LP Holds Holding in Gray Television (GTN); Oslo Asset Management Asa Raised Noble Energy (NBL) Position by $2.72 Million

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 257.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 219,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 305,130 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00M, up from 85,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 576,750 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A)

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 123,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.16M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.04. About 3.42 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY-EXISTING PRODUCTION,PROCESSING FACILITIES IN PLACE AT ALEN PLATFORM,IN PUNTA EUROPA REQUIRE ONLY MINOR CHANGES TO PRODUCE,PROCESS ALEN GAS; 16/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Agreement to Progress Development of Alen Natural Gas, Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Increase to Its Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: Has Secured Firm Capacity for 100 Thousand Barrels of Oil Per Day (MBbl/d) for a 10-Yr Period

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited Com holds 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 39,670 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Co reported 10,579 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.12% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 7,053 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 1.35M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 231,053 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt accumulated 19,119 shares. D E Shaw & Company Inc reported 10,599 shares stake. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Walleye Trading Limited stated it has 11,604 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Assetmark reported 0% stake. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Citadel Ltd Company has 120,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. Howell Robin Robinson also bought $26,568 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares. On Monday, August 12 the insider ROBINSON HARRIETT J bought $111,525.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $160.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 42,386 shares to 620,865 shares, valued at $90.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 243,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,488 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

