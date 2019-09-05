Alliancebernstein LP Holds Holding in General Electric Co (GE); Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Lifted Stake

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 44,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 13.97 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.59M, up from 13.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 67.54M shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – The first quarter report offers further relief for GE, after last week’s earnings restatement also held no nasty revelations; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS PURSUING OPTIONS TO DE-RISK GE CAPITAL – PRESENTATION; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: The GE train; 25/04/2018 – GE and the U.S. Army conduct T901 Preliminary Design Review for Improved Turbine Engine Program; 18/04/2018 – COMPANY BEHIND EXPLODED SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N ENGINE SAID SENDING 40 GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N AND SAFRAN SAF.PA TECHNICIANS TO AID AIRLINE’S ENGINE INSPECTION; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEAR TERM, GE CUSTOMERS WOULD LIKELY BALK IF THE COMPANY WERE TO ATTEMPT TO RE-PRICE ITS BACKLOG HIGHER; 21/05/2018 – ELECNOR SA ENOR.MC SAYS IN CONSORTIUM WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC WINS CONTRACT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF 100 MW WIND FARM IN JORDAN; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 30/05/2018 – WANMA TECHNOLOGY 300698.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GE.N MEDICAL UNIT IN CHINA ON BREAST CANCER SCREENING SOLUTIONS; 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Reliability

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 4,283 shares as the company's stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 113,735 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39M, up from 109,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $108.29. About 692,409 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,198 shares to 8,064 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp America Holdin (NYSE:LH) by 5,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,014 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:INFY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 169,109 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank reported 76,508 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 210,941 shares. Arrow Fincl reported 32,940 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. M&R Cap Management invested in 0.02% or 10,249 shares. Leavell Invest Mgmt stated it has 20,270 shares. Hengehold Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 22,564 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.22% or 2.74 million shares in its portfolio. 2.10M were reported by Electron Cap Partners Limited Liability. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited accumulated 144,824 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 114,000 were accumulated by Fosun Ltd. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pzena Investment Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 60.45 million shares. Conning Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. $3.00 million worth of stock was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was bought by Cox L Kevin. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc by 334,751 shares to 316,464 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 13,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,242 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

