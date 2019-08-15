Alliancebernstein LP Holding in Qep Res (QEP) Has Decreased by $5.94 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Tig Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $16.08 Million

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 73.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 144,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 51,865 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $133.26. About 5.34M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 847,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The hedge fund held 11.23 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.51M, down from 12.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $896.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.765. About 2.61 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $81,450 activity. $20,850 worth of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) was bought by WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 8,240 shares to 173,826 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower Intl Inc (NYSE:TOWR) by 99,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO).

