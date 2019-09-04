Alliancebernstein LP Holding in Nrg Energy (NRG) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined; As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined, First Republic Investment Management Cut Its Position

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 40.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 7,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 11,345 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 18,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $97.68. About 1.20 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 7,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 3.67M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.85M, down from 3.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 373,913 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Fire Group holds 0.02% or 1,073 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 229 shares. First Republic Investment Management invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Pnc Fincl Grp Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,604 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.02% or 1.01M shares. 18,957 are held by Cim Investment Mangement. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,995 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 112,355 shares. Oakbrook Invs Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 13,175 shares. 2.02 million are held by Jennison Associate Lc. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 0% stake. Martingale Asset LP holds 0.13% or 282,338 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.02% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 10,888 shares. Convergence Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 earnings per share, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $473.08 million for 4.95 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 18,232 shares to 285,933 shares, valued at $18.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 12,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust Communications holds 0.05% or 2,037 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rothschild And Asset Management Us Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Lvw Ltd holds 5,168 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Melvin Mngmt LP holds 1.93% or 1.62M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation invested in 0.06% or 65,900 shares. Northern Corp holds 0.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 3.59M shares. Montag A & invested in 0.12% or 12,944 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 6,561 shares. Waddell Reed Finance Incorporated owns 4.08 million shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Decatur Management stated it has 1.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Eminence Cap Limited Partnership owns 2.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1.34M shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na reported 1,991 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Company Ma owns 9.39 million shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company owns 42,196 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors, a Virginia-based fund reported 225 shares.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67M for 38.76 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.