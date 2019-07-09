Alliancebernstein LP Holding in Citizens First (CZFC) Has Boosted by $649,872; Parsec Financial Management Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Upped as Stock Value Declined

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 17,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 301,679 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27M, up from 284,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 2.30 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video)

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Citizens First Corp (CZFC) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 27,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 147,998 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 120,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Citizens First Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.41 million market cap company. It closed at $25.68 lastly. It is up 2.71% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CZFC News: 19/04/2018 – Citizens First 1Q EPS 43c; 12/03/2018 Penn Governor: Governor Wolf Introduces “Citizens First” Ethics Reform Plan; 19/04/2018 – CITIZENS FIRST CORP CZFC.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens First Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFC)

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold $11.49M. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Verity Verity Limited Liability Corporation holds 124,483 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. 3,447 were reported by Kwmg Lc. New York-based Virtu Fin Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Citadel Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cardinal holds 1.39% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 258,450 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 815 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Compton Management Incorporated Ri reported 0.66% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parus Fin (Uk) holds 6.83% or 397,430 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated has invested 1.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cullen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 67,052 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Ledyard Bank & Trust has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bailard has invested 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Veritas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 12.18 million shares.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18,743 shares to 280,221 shares, valued at $11.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,254 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold CZFC shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 778,630 shares or 56.40% more from 497,830 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) owns 0% invested in Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ:CZFC) for 112 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 1 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 0.11% or 105,000 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 90,258 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ:CZFC) for 19,542 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0% in Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ:CZFC). Cutler Capital Management Llc stated it has 61,500 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 772 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% in Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ:CZFC) or 147,998 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ:CZFC). Blackrock has 751 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 80,577 shares. 713 are held by Morgan Stanley. Acadian Asset Ltd Company has invested 0% in Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ:CZFC). Highland Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 54,000 shares.