Alliancebernstein LP Holding in American Tower New (AMT) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Declined While Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 6,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 6,281 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $478,000, down from 12,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 9.50 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, BROADCOM RECEIVED LETTER FROM TREASURY DATED MARCH 5; 12/03/2018 – KPBS News: BREAKING: President #Trump is blocking Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm on national security; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims to Satisfy Certain Briefling Limitations and Narrow Issues for Hearing; 12/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM: Trump issues order to block $AVGO takeover of $QCOM. – ! $AVGO $QCOM; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR MEETING; 06/03/2018 – ISS Says Qualcomm May Lose Shareholder Support on U.S. Probe; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in serious jeopardy, might have to abandon bid and come back later; 13/03/2018 – Rejection of Qualcomm-Broadcom Deal Followed Monthslong Strategy; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 2,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 780,490 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $159.57 million, down from 783,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 2.79 million shares traded or 54.25% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 7,460 shares to 103,284 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $160.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 587,090 shares to 3.68 million shares, valued at $82.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matthews Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

