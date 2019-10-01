Alliancebernstein LP Has Upped Position in Seacor Holdings (CKH) by $333,700; Private Trust Co Maintains Stake in Chevron (CVX)

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Seacor Holdings Inc (CKH) by 32.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 29,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Seacor Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 72,390 shares traded. Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) has declined 10.92% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CKH News: 10/04/2018 – Seacor Holdings, Which Owns 34.2% Hawker Pacific Stake, Announces Agreement for Sale of Hawker to Jet Aviation; 09/05/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS INC – NEW NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 15, 2030, UNLESS EARLIER REDEEMED, REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 10/04/2018 – Seacor: Hawker Pacific Airservices Sale Worth $250M, Subject to Adjustments for Cash and Debt; 25/04/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $184.8 MLN; 12/04/2018 – BRITTON HILL PARTNERS SAYS ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANY, HAWKER PACIFIC AIRSERVICES LIMITED, HAS AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY JET AVIATION FOR $250 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 4.0C; 07/03/2018 – SEACOR Holdings Inc. Announces Expansion of Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS REPORTS SIGNING OF EXCHANGE PACT; 15/05/2018 – SEACOR Announces Closing of the Exchange; 25/04/2018 – SEACOR 1Q Rev $184.8M

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 2,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 42,640 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, up from 40,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $116.01. About 6.65 million shares traded or 19.96% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $495.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 14,842 shares to 61,838 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 5,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,635 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fd (IVV).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Heritage Investors Mgmt has 1.02% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 143,150 shares. Gulf Intl Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 460,006 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Terril Brothers Incorporated accumulated 2,106 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn has invested 0.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt Inc holds 58,040 shares. Barton Invest holds 3,124 shares. Veritable LP stated it has 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Oakworth Incorporated reported 13,882 shares. Cap City Tru Comm Fl reported 33,039 shares. 5.73M are owned by Boston Partners. Colony Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.79% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cornerstone Capital Inc has 9,499 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Washington Tru National Bank invested in 18,551 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Advisory Gru invested in 0.09% or 2,663 shares. Cibc Markets Corp holds 452,939 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.58, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold CKH shares while 28 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 49.07% less from 33.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 26,785 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc has 0% invested in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) for 175,936 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 175,304 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 4,033 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 922 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Plc holds 0% in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) or 45,739 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 120,964 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.01% invested in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) for 63,622 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 6,527 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 42,394 shares. Robotti Robert has invested 1.3% in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). 22,373 were reported by State Bank Of America Corp De. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 499,280 shares in its portfolio.