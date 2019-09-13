Alliancebernstein LP Has Upped Its Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Position by $14.60 Million; Stock Price Rose; Managed Asset Portfolios Has Upped Its Mosaic Co New (MOS) Stake by $5.13 Million

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 114,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 909,582 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.67M, up from 795,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.94. About 242,496 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 48.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 205,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 625,620 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.66M, up from 420,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.83B market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. The insider BEEBE CHERYL K bought 12,998 shares worth $249,692. Isaacson Mark J. had bought 1,000 shares worth $23,550 on Friday, May 10. Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of stock or 4,250 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Serv reported 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Mackenzie holds 9,163 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Numerixs Invest Technology holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 18,204 shares. 1,032 are held by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 32,726 shares. Sit Inv Associates Inc owns 11,125 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 347,358 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii holds 27,681 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Marco Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.52% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cwm Lc accumulated 68 shares. 100 are owned by Tompkins Fincl Corp. Howe & Rusling has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 40,296 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,568 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). The Missouri-based Smith Moore And has invested 0.11% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Leavell Invest, a Alabama-based fund reported 112,214 shares. Iberiabank Corporation has 0.04% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 3,130 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 2,800 shares or 0.12% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 88,006 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Management stated it has 0.09% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Fruth Invest Mgmt invested in 2,000 shares. Icon Advisers Inc reported 57,550 shares stake. Hudock Cap Gp Inc Lc has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Fifth Third Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) LP invested in 0% or 247 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

