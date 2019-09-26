Alliancebernstein LP Has Upped By $721,544 Its Franklin Elec (FELE) Position; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tronox Holdings has $20 highest and $15 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 110.59% above currents $8.31 stock price. Tronox Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. SunTrust maintained Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. See Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $15 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $17 New Target: $20 Maintain

Alliancebernstein Lp increased Franklin Elec Inc (FELE) stake by 18.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alliancebernstein Lp acquired 15,352 shares as Franklin Elec Inc (FELE)’s stock declined 3.12%. The Alliancebernstein Lp holds 97,065 shares with $4.61 million value, up from 81,713 last quarter. Franklin Elec Inc now has $2.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.43. About 47,247 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has declined 0.62% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.62% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Sees 2018 Organic Rev Growth in 6%-8% Range; 22/03/2018 Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Declares Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC SEES FY EPS $2.27 TO $2.37, EST. $2.23; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Electric Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FELE); 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC BOOSTS QTR DIV; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.27-EPS $2.37 From Previous Guidance of EPS $2.16-EPS $2.28; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric 1Q EPS 45c; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New SSI Series Offers High Flow, Corrosion Resistance, & Increased Efficiency In Harsh Pumping Applicatio

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. It primarily operates in two divisions, TiO2 and Alkali. It currently has negative earnings. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits.

The stock decreased 7.30% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 1.18 million shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 20/03/2018 – Tronox: Statement of Objections Reflects Preliminary Assessment of Commission; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX WORKING WITH U.S, EUROPE TO FIND RESOLUTION TO CONCERNS; 21/03/2018 – Tronox Enters into Purchase Agreement to Sell Electrolytic Operations; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD TROX.N – FUNDS MAY BE DRAWN DOWN ON A QUARTERLY BASIS AS NEEDED BASED, ON A BUDGET AGREED UPON BY COMPANY AND AMIC; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX CITES CRISTAL TIO2 PURCHASE PACT; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX HAD SUED FTC TO FORCE CRISTAL CASE TO FEDERAL COURT; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON CRISTAL, BELIEVIES WILL GET DONE; 25/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 25); 21/03/2018 – TRONOX IN BUY PACT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPS; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX CEO JEFF QUINN SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

