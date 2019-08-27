Alliancebernstein LP Has Raised By $1.60 Million Its Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) Stake; Ducommun (DCO) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Ducommun Inc (DCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 49 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 44 sold and decreased their equity positions in Ducommun Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 9.28 million shares, up from 8.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ducommun Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 37 Increased: 33 New Position: 16.

Alliancebernstein Lp increased Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) stake by 13.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alliancebernstein Lp acquired 21,101 shares as Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC)’s stock rose 16.51%. The Alliancebernstein Lp holds 180,582 shares with $13.90M value, up from 159,481 last quarter. Science Applicatns Intl Cp N now has $4.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $84.09. About 70,941 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 22/03/2018 – Audi to form sales unit with FAW Volkswagen Audi, SAIC Volkswagen Audi in Hangzhou, sources say; 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q EPS $1.16; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS RATING TO SAIC-GMAC AUTO LOAN ABS IN CHINA:; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Rating To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-1 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan Securitization; 21/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor to ride SUV for India foray in 2019; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications International Delivers Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 22/04/2018 – DJ Science Applications International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIC); 23/04/2018 – SAIC Awarded $73 Million Task Order by SPAWAR; 11/05/2018 – SAIC Breaks Ground on New Platform Innovation Center in South Carolina

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) stake by 321,938 shares to 918,097 valued at $37.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 647,722 shares and now owns 13.18 million shares. Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SAIC receives $812M in contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SAIC to support U.S. Marine cyberspace ops – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Nazzic S. Keene Becomes Chief Executive Officer of SAIC – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SAIC Wins $14 Million U.S. Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Contract – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (NYSE:SAIC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION has $9600 highest and $7700 lowest target. $83.33’s average target is -0.90% below currents $84.09 stock price. SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SAIC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 83.87 million shares or 199.86% more from 27.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Finance Ltd reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 69,449 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser reported 3,609 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 971 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brookstone Mgmt reported 7,550 shares. Prudential Financial owns 425,713 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.02% stake. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 5.77M shares. Smith Asset Group Lp holds 5,450 shares. 10,236 were accumulated by Gam Ag. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc invested in 9 shares or 0% of the stock. 2 are held by Tarbox Family Office. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Shelton Capital Management holds 235 shares.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated for 595,468 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 45,230 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wilen Investment Management Corp. has 0.88% invested in the company for 26,914 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.81% in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Llc, a New York-based fund reported 247,850 shares.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services and products primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $470.16 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems (SS). It has a 23.83 P/E ratio. The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies.