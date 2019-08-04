Alliancebernstein LP Has Lowered Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Position By $3.89 Million; Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) stake by 5.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 24,457 shares as Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)’s stock declined 3.85%. The Alliancebernstein Lp holds 447,072 shares with $71.11M value, down from 471,529 last quarter. Sage Therapeutics Inc now has $8.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $160.76. About 420,865 shares traded or 8.80% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 23/05/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – IS PARTNERING WITH PAYPAL TO ENABLE FASTER AND SIMPLER PAYMENT OPTIONS; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP – ROLLING MID-TERM GUIDANCE REMAINS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WILL REACH 10% ON A SUSTAINABLE BASIS; 28/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics CEO: Have to weigh investor returns but will price postpartum drug ‘fairly’; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group Lowers FY 2018 Growth Expectations After Slow 1H; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for Intravenous Brexanolone in the Treatment of Postpartum; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 23/04/2018 – DJ SAGE Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAGE); 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage lntacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of lndustry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 09/05/2018 – Sage lntacct Named 2018 Top Rated Enterprise Resource Planning Solution by TrustRadius

Among 5 analysts covering Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Alarm.com Holdings had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital downgraded Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) on Monday, March 4 to “In-Line” rating. Roth Capital maintained Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) rating on Friday, March 1. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $66 target. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Jefferies. Maxim Group maintained Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. See Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) latest ratings:

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: First Analysis New Target: $70.0000 75.0000

29/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Roth Capital

21/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $66 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $71 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $58 New Target: $61 Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $66 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $58 New Target: $70 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $74 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Among 9 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $249 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, March 20. Ladenburg maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Ladenburg has “Buy” rating and $220 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-3.32 earnings per share, down 822.22% or $2.96 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. After $-3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.48% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.44 million activity. $3.44 million worth of stock was sold by Kanes Stephen on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Oak Ridge Invests Lc owns 120,695 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.57M shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Inc holds 300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0.01% or 18,572 shares. Atria Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,039 shares. 327,064 are held by Goldman Sachs Group. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited owns 7,479 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 39,307 shares. Raymond James & Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 33,107 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 444,572 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 3,918 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 20,000 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 0% stake.

Alliancebernstein Lp increased General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 44,025 shares to 13.97 million valued at $139.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) stake by 119,860 shares and now owns 160,380 shares. Versum Matls Inc was raised too.

The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.97. About 433,203 shares traded. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has risen 19.49% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ALRM News: 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 03/05/2018 – Alarm.Com Holdings Sees 2018 Rev $381.5M-$383.5; 11/04/2018 – Alarm.com Launches Smarter Access Control for Businesses; 02/05/2018 – Alarm.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Alarmcom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALRM); 03/05/2018 – ALARM.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.14 TO $1.15, EST. $1.13; 03/05/2018 – ALARM.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 27C; 03/05/2018 – Alarm.Com Holdings Sees 2018 SaaS, License Revenue $284M to $284.5M; 30/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 24/04/2018 – Alarm.com Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 14 Days