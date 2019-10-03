Alliancebernstein LP Has Lowered Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding; Lindsay (LNN) Has 1.38 Sentiment

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 0.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 25,105 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Alliancebernstein Lp holds 6.01M shares with $689.98M value, down from 6.04M last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $120.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $129.12. About 3.55 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS

Lindsay Corp (LNN) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.36, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 65 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 47 sold and reduced stakes in Lindsay Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 9.88 million shares, up from 9.36 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lindsay Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 34 Increased: 56 New Position: 9.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $937.81 million. The companyÂ’s Irrigation segment makes and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand. It has a 167.33 P/E ratio. This segment also offers repair and replacement parts for irrigation systems and controls; water pumping stations and controls for agriculture, golf, landscape, and municipal markets under the Watertronics brand; filtration solutions for groundwater, agriculture, industrial, and heat transfer markets under the LAKOS brand; and M2M communication technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment under the Elecsys brand.

Nuance Investments Llc holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation for 960,790 shares. John G Ullman & Associates Inc owns 120,398 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prentiss Smith & Co Inc has 0.97% invested in the company for 18,049 shares. The Massachusetts-based Timber Creek Capital Management Llc has invested 0.66% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 91,756 shares.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.01. About 52,092 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (LNN) has risen 0.39% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 22/03/2018 – Lindsay Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Rev $130.3M; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay’s Road Zipper System® to Be Deployed on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge; 09/04/2018 – Lindsay at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 30/05/2018 – New FieldNET® Modem Will Support 4G LTE Technology; 02/04/2018 – Lindsay Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 9; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 04/05/2018 – Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lindsay Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNN); 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q EPS 16C

Analysts await Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. LNN’s profit will be $3.66M for 63.98 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Lindsay Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.89 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

