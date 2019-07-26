Alliancebernstein LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) by $10.41 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Trimmed Its Stake in Exact Sciences (EXAS) by $5.25 Million

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 54.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, down from 111,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $118.27. About 621,673 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500.

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 38,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 388,339 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.75 million, down from 427,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $289.71. About 280,723 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Ill-Informed and Ill-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in; 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

