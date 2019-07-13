Alliancebernstein LP Has Lifted Position in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) as Stock Value Declined; As Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Share Price Declined, Lincluden Management LTD Has Raised Holding

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 54.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 1.31M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.71 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.93M, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.94. About 4.20M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 15,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,111 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, up from 118,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 12.59 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Rosy Results May Wilt in Weeks as Settlement Looms; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO ALREADY FACES MULTIPLE PROBES OVER FAKE ACCOUNTS; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO TREASURER NEAL BLINDE SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-C43; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S JOHN SILVIA ENDS INTERVIEW ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 19/04/2018 – NY’s DiNapoli Says Wells Fargo’s Incentive Pay Practices May Have Exposed It to Financial Loss

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.52 million are owned by Select Equity Gru Limited Partnership. Iowa National Bank & Trust accumulated 16,153 shares. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) owns 0.03% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 19,762 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 0.03% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 48,359 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 17,709 shares. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 1.66% or 1.19M shares. M&T Retail Bank accumulated 48,643 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Montgomery Invest Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 59,544 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.03% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Park Corp Oh holds 0.05% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 33,589 shares. 22,416 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 42,341 shares. Fernwood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,700 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsr Lc has 0.95% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,310 shares to 103,674 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 33,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 684,769 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20,062 shares to 49,374 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 979,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. George Kaiser Family Foundation stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.27% or 225,261 shares. Cap Invsts invested in 27.83 million shares. Schulhoff & Inc has invested 0.19% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Vontobel Asset, a New York-based fund reported 2.80M shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hudock Group owns 19,674 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wms Ptnrs Limited accumulated 16,817 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A has 0.15% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 21,015 shares. 175,379 are held by Alpha Cubed Invs Lc. Sfe Counsel owns 0.63% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 28,717 shares. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 6,415 shares. Smith Moore And Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,212 shares. Maryland has invested 0.36% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

