Alliancebernstein LP Has Lifted Its Position in Stag Indl (STAG) by $6.58 Million as Share Value Rose; Abbott Labs (ABT) Share Value Rose While North American Management Has Cut by $1.08 Million Its Position

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 13,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 318,554 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.47M, down from 332,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 2.65 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Stag Indl Inc (STAG) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 226,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The hedge fund held 5.67 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.20M, up from 5.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $28.68. About 773,219 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 60,173 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $59.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 318,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR).

More notable recent STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About STAG Industrial, Inc.’s (NYSE:STAG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “STAG Industrial: Pricey But Uncrushed – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “STAG: What More Can You Want? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interested In STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.4% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,608 shares to 83,943 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 14,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

