Alliancebernstein LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Cubic (CUB) as Share Value Rose; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Position in First Horizon Natl (Call) (FHN) by $386,400 as Stock Value Rose

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Cubic Corp (CUB) by 47.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 15,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 48,750 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, up from 33,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Cubic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $67.55. About 330,954 shares traded or 13.51% up from the average. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Highlight Advanced Training Solutions at 2018 LANPAC Symposium & Exposition; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Publishes New Industry Report Pushing for Greater Role of Public Transit Authorities in Driving Mobility as a Service; 16/05/2018 – Cubic and 4C Strategies Strengthen Strategic Partnership for Training and Readiness Capabilities; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CUBIC 3Q ADJ EBITDA FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 10/05/2018 – Cubic Awarded Additional Delivery Orders for Immersive Game-Based Training Courseware to the US Navy; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC 2Q EBITDA $11.40; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC,JOHN LAING GROUP CLOSES FINANCING WITH MBTA FOR PAYMENTS; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp to Receive More Than $185M With Additional Over-And-Above Work in Army Contrac; 03/05/2018 – Cubic Expands Footprint with Office Opening in Dallas, Texas; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp 2Q Loss/Shr 7c

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (FHN) by 67.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 27,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 68,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, up from 40,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 3.08M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. The insider FELDMANN BRADLEY H bought $40,787. EDWARDS JAMES R bought $9,904 worth of stock or 167 shares. HARRISON MARK bought $10,025 worth of stock. GUILES EDWIN A had bought 2,716 shares worth $162,417. Aga Anshooman bought $7,196 worth of stock.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $160.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 142,635 shares to 2.52M shares, valued at $95.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 277,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CUB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 4.40% more from 28.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 11,263 shares. 4,104 were reported by Aqr Capital Limited Co. Phocas Financial Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 66,244 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). 6,000 were accumulated by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 24,627 shares. American Gru owns 23,148 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Miles Capital holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 5,251 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.28% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 27,116 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.03% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 63,142 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt reported 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Pier Capital Limited Liability Co holds 151,834 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 15,023 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $638.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 50,200 shares to 47,800 shares, valued at $14.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 33,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 847,786 shares, and cut its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR).