Alliancebernstein LP Has Lifted Holding in Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) by $1.17 Million as Share Value Rose; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position Has Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 131.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 34,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,795 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 26,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 8.91 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS TALKS ARE ONGOING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN; 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Dividend Increase Is Consistent With Plan Announced During Summer 2017; 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CANADA MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT FIT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 18,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 285,933 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, up from 267,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $81.15. About 698,721 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Capital Mngmt has 0.55% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 7,600 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 28,594 shares. Profund Advsr Llc holds 15,122 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 43,085 shares stake. Vanguard Gp Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Cambridge Investment Research Advisors invested in 0.01% or 11,633 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 321,628 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 37,799 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Prudential Fin Incorporated reported 737,725 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). 17,548 are owned by Brinker Capital. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 77,724 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.03% or 59,703 shares.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 31,784 shares to 321,643 shares, valued at $54.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1.61 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 19,859 shares to 20,129 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 24,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,219 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).