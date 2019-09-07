Alliancebernstein LP Has Increased Foot Locker (FL) Holding by $442,500; Stock Value Declined; Weitz Investment Management Has Decreased Its Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Holding by $1.60 Million; Valuation Rose

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 7,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The hedge fund held 205,544 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.46 million, up from 198,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 3.49M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN RATE DECREASED TO 32.9 PERCENT FROM 34 PERCENT A YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Cash Totaled $1.03B at May 5; 12/03/2018 Foot Locker Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Cramer: Foot Locker’s stellar earnings show the ‘mall is still not dead’ yet; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers – FL; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q EPS $1.38; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker knows cool sneakers, and that’s why stocks are rallying: Analyst; 18/05/2018 – Foot Locker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 750,942 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 21/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR)

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 36,656 shares to 30,433 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 809,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.66M shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.03% or 467,535 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd holds 0.04% or 6,338 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 7,904 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.04% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 115,877 shares. Synovus Corporation reported 3,832 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 24 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 111,654 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 372 shares. 28,046 were accumulated by Laurion Limited Partnership. Monetary Gp invested 0.01% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware invested in 0.04% or 3,784 shares. Eagle Asset accumulated 57,568 shares. Bp Plc holds 0.06% or 24,000 shares. Ohio-based Bowling Port Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.41% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 223,153 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $64.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Analysts await Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. WAIR’s profit will be $22.94 million for 11.90 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.