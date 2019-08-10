Alliancebernstein LP Has Decreased Healthequity (HQY) Stake By $309,520; Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (FGP) Sellers Decreased By 0.7% Their Shorts

Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP) had a decrease of 0.7% in short interest. FGP’s SI was 1.51M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.7% from 1.52M shares previously. With 176,400 avg volume, 9 days are for Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP)’s short sellers to cover FGP’s short positions. The SI to Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s float is 2.21%. The stock increased 5.99% or $0.038 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6727. About 198,763 shares traded or 3.75% up from the average. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) has declined 72.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FGP News: 19/03/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS EXPECTS LITTLE TO NO IMPACT FROM FERC REVIS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ferrellgas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FGP); 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS – WORKING TO CLOSE ON A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION OF ITS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL REV $755.2 MLN VS $579.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners Announces Extension of Upsized Accounts Receivable Securitization Facility; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS – COMPANY IS EVALUATING VARIOUS OPTIONS RELATED TO ITS NEAR-DATED OUTSTANDING UNSECURED BONDS; 07/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners Announces New $575 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners Announces New $575 M Senior Secured Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/03/2018 – Ferrellgas: Effect of Recent FERC Revised Policy Statement Limited to MLPs That Own Interstate Pipelines

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased Healthequity Inc (HQY) stake by 2.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 4,240 shares as Healthequity Inc (HQY)’s stock rose 18.26%. The Alliancebernstein Lp holds 143,804 shares with $10.64M value, down from 148,044 last quarter. Healthequity Inc now has $4.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 8.93% or $7.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 1.60M shares traded or 43.95% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O

Among 9 analysts covering Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Healthequity had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barrington given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Chardan Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Analysts await HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HQY’s profit will be $16.31M for 69.92 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by HealthEquity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Alliancebernstein Lp increased Ishares Tr (TLT) stake by 27,284 shares to 122,099 valued at $15.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:SLCT) stake by 50,327 shares and now owns 537,647 shares. Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) was raised too.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $65.36 million. It operates in two divisions: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customersÂ’ premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers.

