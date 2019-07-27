Alliancebernstein LP Has Cut Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Walt Disney Com (DIS) Holder Corda Investment Management Lifted Holding by $3.22 Million as Share Value Rose

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 22.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 97,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 328,690 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.12 million, down from 426,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $124.46. About 515,075 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Com (DIS) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 29,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,986 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.54M, up from 137,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox

