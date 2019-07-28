Alliancebernstein LP Has Cut Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding by $5.03 Million; Beach Investment Counsel Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $3.96 Million

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 33,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,654 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, up from 168,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 179,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.01 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.79M, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 20.25 million shares traded or 198.11% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 11,250 shares to 350,947 shares, valued at $37.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 19,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 596,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71M for 27.32 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Inc. by 4,405 shares to 2,300 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evergy Inc. by 169,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,423 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

