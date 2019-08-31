Alliancebernstein LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Adobe (ADBE) as Stock Value Rose; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Rose, Scotia Capital Has Upped Stake by $557,810

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 205,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 2.97 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $792.77M, up from 2.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 2,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 119,784 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.99M, up from 117,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.36M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 19,159 shares to 120,789 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 119,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,774 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Costco Posts Solid Sales in July — but It May Not Be Good Enough – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Deutsche Telekom confident U.S. merger will still deliver cost savings – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Costco (COST) Stellar Comps Aiding Stock’s Run on Bourses – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Asset managers farm out trading as costs and complexity climb – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TreeHouse (THS) Down 10.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,131 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $221.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 285,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

