Alliancebernstein LP Has Boosted Its Pdc Energy (PDCE) Holding; Yacktman Asset Management LP Increased U.S. Bancorp (USB) Holding by $826,384

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 15,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 4.75 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248.80 million, up from 4.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 3.48 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 309.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 282,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The hedge fund held 373,124 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.46 million, up from 91,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 1.01 million shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Pension Ser holds 0.29% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 1.67 million shares. Parthenon holds 0.45% or 39,760 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.11% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Veritable Limited Partnership owns 131,900 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.19% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Perkins Coie reported 27,903 shares stake. Greylin Invest Mangement Inc invested in 1.02% or 86,285 shares. Corda Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.38% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). The Kansas-based Waddell & Reed Fin has invested 0.07% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Pa has 0.3% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 69,927 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 1,744 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The California-based Btr Cap Management Inc has invested 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Quantitative Investment Management reported 0.1% stake. Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 28,365 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd reported 0% stake.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 7.47M shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $17.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85M shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Bancorp declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “U.S. Bank buys software company – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cloudera, Twitter And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 5 – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Where’d the boss go to school? Check the alma maters of some of Minnesota’s top CEOs – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $160.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 1.51M shares to 29,544 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,385 shares, and cut its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In.

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PDC Energy Files Presentation to Set the Record Straight – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PDC Energy Files Investor Presentation Nasdaq:PDCE – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Colorado wells still gushing oil despite industry headwinds – Denver Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Fund Mangrove Partnersâ€™ Top Stock Picks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Since April 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $350,500 activity. $373,000 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) was bought by Ellis Mark E on Friday, May 10.