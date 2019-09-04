Alliancebernstein LP Decreased Its Aes (AES) Holding by $3.25 Million as Market Value Declined; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Position in Carnival (CCL) Upped by $912,500

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 3.30 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT BUSINESS BY NOT LESS THAN 40%; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Idaho Department of Labor Job Carnival; 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 08/03/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces Food & Beverage Aficionado Cruises Featuring Culinary Council Members, Master Mixologist, Wine Curator and Winemakers; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 180,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.84M, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 5.74M shares traded or 14.25% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 24/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP – MAJORITY OF AES WERE MILD AND TRANSIENT, AND NONE LED TO PK STUDY DISCONTINUATION; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS AVALIA FATIA DA AES NA ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD CILJ.J – NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA CONTINUED TO DROP IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW IN AES; 28/03/2018 – AES Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET REV. R$430.1M, EST. R$470.0M; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares with value of $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru invested in 4,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 506,746 shares. Black Creek Inv Management holds 2.03M shares or 3.52% of its portfolio. Intact Invest Mgmt Inc reported 98,700 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 20,000 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 100 shares. Vident Investment Advisory holds 0.13% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 47,901 shares. Moreover, Shelton Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Andra Ap has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Bessemer Grp reported 2,165 shares. 23,573 are held by Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Pinnacle Finance Incorporated reported 6,123 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Portland Invest Counsel has invested 1.5% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cohen Klingenstein Lc has invested 0.53% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.25M for 10.09 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 81,854 shares to 165,354 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 155,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap accumulated 178,996 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 321,666 shares. 3.67 million were reported by Merian Global Investors (Uk). Lmr Ptnrs Llp owns 19,078 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 249,997 shares. Quantbot LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 35,031 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 47 shares. Macroview Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Georgia-based Advisory Network Limited Com has invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Principal Finance Group Inc holds 0.02% or 1.02 million shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.2% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 90,932 were accumulated by Quantum Management. Moreover, Brinker Inc has 0.05% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 26,482 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.