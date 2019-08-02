Alliancebernstein LP Cut Stake in Metlife (MET) as Shares Rose; Community Bank Has Upped Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $331,506 as Stock Price Rose

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 84,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.40 million, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 10.54 million shares traded or 133.55% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife Adds Exec VP, Head of Latin America Oscar Schmidt to Executive Group; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE REACHES $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT ORIGINATION IN 2017; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99M shares traded or 93.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm; 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners; 20/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fight Three-Front Battle as FANGs Shine Without Apple; 02/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Expect Apple to introduce new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV software

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Maggie Gage Joins MetLife as Vice President of U.S. Government Relations – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 164,734 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs Inc has 231,330 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0.13% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Psagot House holds 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 3,230 shares. Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 471,820 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability reported 243 shares. Com Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.29% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 26,478 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 5,231 shares. Ckw Group Incorporated reported 129 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 139,492 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.21% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Alps holds 0.26% or 851,353 shares. Intersect Capital Limited has 0.36% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 19,981 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Mariner Lc holds 0.37% or 608,067 shares in its portfolio.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beigene Ltd by 11,267 shares to 388,713 shares, valued at $51.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 30,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,025 shares to 4,452 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 4,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,082 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Interm (VGIT).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Before Prices Soar – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: Why Apple’s Potential Purchase Of Intel’s Modem Businesses Could Be Positive For Sequans – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple And Microsoft: The Weirdness Of Expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell National Bank accumulated 5,915 shares. Saratoga Research Inv Mngmt invested in 7.61% or 586,753 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 195,847 shares. Covington Investment Advsrs invested in 2.15% or 33,451 shares. Tiaa Cref Management has 3.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). National Pension Service, a Korea-based fund reported 4.74 million shares. Trb Advisors Lp holds 306,000 shares. Economic Planning Group Inc Adv has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 101.00 million shares. California-based Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 164,822 shares. 209,815 are held by Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd. Wills Financial holds 4.45% or 34,540 shares in its portfolio. 90,170 were reported by Avenir Corporation.