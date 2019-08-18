Alliancebernstein LP Cut Parker Hannifin (PH) Position; Asv Holdings (ASV) SI Increased By 30.77%

Asv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) had an increase of 30.77% in short interest. ASV’s SI was 5,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 30.77% from 3,900 shares previously. With 35,800 avg volume, 0 days are for Asv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV)’s short sellers to cover ASV’s short positions. The SI to Asv Holdings Inc’s float is 0.1%. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 32,062 shares traded. ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ASV News: 23/04/2018 – ASV Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 12/03/2018 ASV Holdings, Inc. Provides Preliminary Full Year 2017 Update; 12/03/2018 – ASV HOLDINGS INC ASV.O SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $0.21 TO $0.23 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/04/2018 – ASV Holdings, Inc. Announces Thomas Foster as Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain; 12/03/2018 – ASV HOLDINGS INC ASV.O SEES FY 2017 SHR $0.18 TO $0.20; 12/03/2018 – ASV HOLDINGS INC ASV.O SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $120 MLN TO $125 MLN; 28/03/2018 – ASV Holdings, Inc. Announces Justin Rupar as Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) stake by 11.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 47,865 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)’s stock declined 2.73%. The Alliancebernstein Lp holds 363,276 shares with $62.35 million value, down from 411,141 last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp now has $20.76B valuation. The stock increased 2.66% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $161.82. About 706,814 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PH); 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M

A.S.V., LLC designs and manufactures compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $69.47 million. The firm also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in the construction, agricultural, and forestry industries.

More notable recent ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates ASV Holdings, Inc. – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Vical Incorporated (VICL), ASV Holdings, Inc. (ASV), PCM, Inc. (PCMI), WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE), and Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Investors to Contact Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is FactSet (FDS) Down 3.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ASV Holdings, Inc. Announces Multiple-Location Dealer Agreement with Rish Equipment Company – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Investigates the Recent Buyout – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Alliancebernstein Lp increased Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) stake by 281,037 shares to 580,062 valued at $12.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 3.95 million shares and now owns 12.55M shares. Spartannash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Parker-Hannifin has $19000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $175.43’s average target is 8.41% above currents $161.82 stock price. Parker-Hannifin had 18 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $180 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19000 target in Monday, May 6 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. Goldman Sachs downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Tuesday, July 16 to “Sell” rating. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap has 32,600 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 2,678 shares. Axa holds 539,490 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 5,095 shares stake. Amica Mutual, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,352 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 18,456 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 0.21% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 538,574 shares. James Rech reported 3,905 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund has invested 0.1% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 3,928 are owned by Sta Wealth Management Limited Com. Mufg Americas Holdg invested in 20,106 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fruth Invest Management holds 0.55% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 7,600 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt stated it has 85,000 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) Earnings Grow Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Parker Hannifin To Acquire Exotic Metals Forming Company For $1.7B – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do P. H. Glatfelter Companyâ€™s (NYSE:GLT) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Parker-Hannifin: Quite Cheap, Quite Aggressive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.